Low humidity elevates fire weather conditions

Local Forecast

Relative humidity values are less than 10% across much of the Southland this afternoon. Thankfully, wind gusts should remain below 20 MPH around the Coachella Valley.

Weak Santa Ana winds are responsible for bringing drier air into Southern California.

Dew point temperatures will remain low into Friday. Recovery will be slow into the weekend.

The air temperature will also be on the rise through the weekend, with highs climbing into the upper 90s.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!