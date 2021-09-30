Perfect weekend weather ahead

Local Forecast

Sunny and dry as we head into the weekend, with just some modest Santa Ana Winds to deal with through today.

Those winds are drying out the atmosphere significantly and leading to increased fire danger throughout SoCal.

Dry air across the entire region will last into the weekend, but there's a chance of showers developing early next week.

Starting tomorrow, October 1st, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway opens it's annual "Snow Guessing Contest", send a post card with the date you predict the first inch of snow will fall for a chance to win!

Partly cloudy skies arrive by Sunday and moisture increases by Tuesday with a chance of mountain showers.