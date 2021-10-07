Skip to Content
Clouds and cooler temps

Cloudy skies across SoCal will dominate the weather scenario for the next few days, and keep us cooler than normal well into next week. We are also on the look out for spotty showers tomorrow morning as a front slides by,

The rainfall potential isn't great, as there is not a lot of precipitable moisture out there now.

Models do showcase rain coastally but not as much in the inland areas of California.

Estimates for rainfall remain very light around the region.

Highs will settle into the lower 80s for Friday and Saturday, with slightly warmer, sunnier conditions Sunday & Monday. Another system rolls in Tuesday, bringing in a reinforcement of cooler air.

