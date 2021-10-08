Mild weekend ahead, then windy and colder in the Valley

Local Forecast

Enjoy the weekend because some changes are arriving Monday that will bring wind and colder temperatures to Coachella Valley. Powerful gusty winds are possible on Monday afternoon. The First Alert Weather Team is going to keep tracking this weather system throughout the weekend.

Light rainfall graced the Valley floor this morning (and a few showers overnight as well) out of a quick-moving storm system that brought very little rain to our parched region. "How much rain?", you ask: Not much.

By 11 a.m. the moisture swung out of the area.

Skies will begin to clear into lunchtime and the afternoon will present partly sunny skies with highs near the 80 degree mark. Good news for Tennis fans!

Into the weekend we warm up a bit, warmest day on Sunday (Columbus Day) but then a strong front moves through SoCal, fairly dry, but offering wind gusts to 50mph and some blowing sand and dust. Highs will then plummet into the 70s for a few days!

