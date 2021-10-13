Mild October weather continues

Local Forecast

A sun-filled day in the desert with high temperatures more than ten degrees below average. Mild conditions will follow us through the night with clear skies and light winds.

The trough of low pressure that brought the impactful, windy weather to the valley on Monday continues to make its way east. In its place, high pressure will build over the west coast and bring a slow warming trend through the week.

High temperatures will remain below the seasonal average for the next few days. Highs will near 90 degrees this weekend. Winds will begin to shift offshore on Thursday, elevating fire weather conditions in the days that follow.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!