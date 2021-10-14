Skip to Content
Another crisp morning

Skies are clear and we saw more 40s and 50s than an oldies radio station this morning, but not quite as cool as yesterday.

Yesterday the highs were comfortable and the low in Thermal set a record, besting the previous number by 2 degrees.

In addition to the cool start, it's also very dry, so fire danger is higher and rising. Red Flag Warnings are up through the LA Basin into Ventura County.

Dew points will remain very low through the day and into the weekend.

Temperatures gradually warm into the upper 80s, even some low 90s on tap, but we're still below our seasonal average (92) through next week.

