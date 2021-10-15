Warm and dry leading into the weekend

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Saturday evening. Conditions are favorable for a rapid rate of fire spread.

A ridge of high pressure is building over the west coast and aiding in our warming temperatures. Highs will approach 90° this weekend.

Warm but seasonal temperatures remain through the weekend with a drop in temperatures arriving Monday. We can expect breezy conditions Sunday and Monday as the cooldown begins.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!