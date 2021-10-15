Warming up into the weekend

Local Forecast

A gorgeous start to the weekend as we see temps gradually climbing. Yesterday we maxed out at 86 on both ends of the Valley.

Dry conditions prevail across the Desert Southwest, and will through the weekend.

Modest Santa Ana winds will dry dew points and keep fire danger high, especially near the Coast with gustier winds West of the Valley.

Because of those winds, a Red Flag Warning remains in place through 8 p.m. tomorrow evening.

Winds turn onshore Sunday into Monday, and that will keep daytime highs nicely in check through the next week.