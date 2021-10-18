Skip to Content
Breezy and cool to start the week

Winds have been a little gusty since turning onshore late yesterday.

Winds will remain fairly breezy through this evening before calming down overnight into tomorrow.

A Wind Advisory is up through the evening hours in the high desert areas of SoCal and into Arizona and Nevada.

A front sweeping through will keep those onshore winds moving through, and hold temps in the 70s!

Highs will slowly warm-up into the rest of the week, but remain below our seasonal average of 91.

