Less windy and warmer today

Wind gusts clocked in at nearly 40mph yesterday in the Valley.

Bu this morning things are quite a bit calmer with winds below 15mph in all reporting stations on the map.

A front approaching will bring some clouds in as we move into the latter part of the week, but also some rain and snow to Northern California and the High Sierra.

We warm up into the weekend, but the second in a series of storm systems comes in bringing cooler conditions for Saturday and Sunday, with a chance of showers developing by Monday.