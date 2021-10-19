Warming trend through the workweek

A sun-filled day in the desert with high temperatures in the low 80s across the Coachella Valley. Skies will remain clear through the evening with a light northwest wind.

A ridge of high pressure is building over Southern California and will continue through midweek. This will aid in a warming trend with highs nearing 90° by Friday.

Even with the warmer temperatures, it's not anything excessive. The average high by the end of the week is 89° -- close to the high temperatures we'll be feeling at that time. Our next cooldown will begin this weekend.

