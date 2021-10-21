Mild days to end the week

Mid-80s yesterday but some slightly warmer weather is on the way today and Friday.

Morning lows were not as chilly as those referenced above, and daytime highs will be a couple of degrees warmer today. It's Village Fest evening in Palm Springs, and the weather will be exceptional.

A series of storms to our North will first bring breezy conditions on Friday and Saturday, dropping highs into the lower 80s. Then on Monday, a chance of rain develops across the Southland.

By Monday the highs will fall into the 70s with light rain possible, then we clear out into the remainder of next week.

