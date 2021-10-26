Clearing after the storm

Skies cleared out overnight, and winds calmed down. Light showers ended in the Valley by 9pm with only trace amounts of rainfall on the Valley floor. Much more significant rainfall was recorded in our local mountain communities.

The major impact of the storm yesterday here was the winds that whipped through, blowing dust and sand and creating havoc on the freeways.

All that is in our rearview mirror, with light winds today and mild conditions that will remain in the 70s for the most part as we are now behind that cold front.

Drier air moves in along with some offshore Santa Ana Winds over the next few days, which means a warm-up is on the way.

Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week, exceeding seasonal averages by a couple of degrees before we cool off a bit for Halloween Weekend.

