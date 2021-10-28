Warm days ahead of holiday weekend

High temperatures have climbed into the low and mid-90s this afternoon. Sunset is at 5:57 p.m. Temperatures will cool into the mid-80s around 7:00 p.m. with clear skies persisting through the night.

A ridge of high pressure is in place over California, aiding in the above-normal temperatures we're experiencing. A trough of low pressure will move into the west coast on Friday.

This change in the weather pattern will provide the start of a cooldown that persists through the holiday weekend. Highs on Halloween will be in the mid-80s with temperatures in the 70s after the sun sets. Perfect for trick-or-treating!

