“Chamber of Commerce” Halloween weather

Skies are clear and conditions are mild today, we'll be back in the lower 90s for highs this Friday afternoon.

A front is moving toward SoCal that will bring some partly cloudy skies along with Northwesterly breezes and also cooler temps for the weekend.

Drier conditions will prevail, despite that front sliding through, so the weekend will be pleasant and closer to seasonal normals.

Sunday will be fair and comfortable, and the evening forecast is definitely conducive to Trick-or-Treating!

Next week, we hold onto those comfortable mid-80s!