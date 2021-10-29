Cooling into Halloween weekend

High temperatures in the 90s felt across the Coachella Valley once again. Clear skies and low humidity will continue through the evening for whatever your Friday night plans entail!

The ridge of high pressure that's been in place for the latter half of this week will move east as a trough of low-pressure nudges into the west coast. The above-normal temperatures we've been experiencing will follow us into the start of the weekend before relief arrives.

This change in the weather pattern will provide the start of a cooldown that persists through the holiday weekend. Highs on Halloween will be in the mid-80s, right where the seasonal average is.

From mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as we head into the evening hours, temperatures will cool into the upper 70s around 8:00 p.m. Sunday. Not-so-spooky conditions for those who will be out trick-or-treating!

