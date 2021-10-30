A seasonable Halloween in the desert

Cooler than yesterday, Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 89° this afternoon. An average high for the date is 86° but this cooling trend will follow us into tomorrow.

This Halloween will be a real treat for the Coachella Valley. High temperatures will be near normal, cooler than what was experienced last year.

From mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as we head into the evening hours, temperatures will cool into the upper 70s around 8:00 p.m. Sunday. Not-so-spooky conditions for those who will be out trick-or-treating!

A few safety tips to keep in mind:



Candy -- check wrappers for tampering, check labels for allergens

Costumes -- use flashlights/glowsticks/reflective tape to be visible to traffic

Drivers -- watch closely for those in neighborhoods who may be wearing dark clothing



See more safety tips from the National Safety Council here.

Temperatures will remain mild into the start of November, along with additional clouds to kickstart the new month.

