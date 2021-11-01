High temperatures this afternoon topped out in the low 80s providing a mild start to November. Clouds will remain through the evening hours with a light northwest breeze.

Low pressure to the north is responsible for the increase in clouds cover to start off the new month. Some clouds will linger into Tuesday with more clearing to follow.

Seasonable temperatures will be with the Coachella Valley into tomorrow with highs near 90° as we close out the week.

