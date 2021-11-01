Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:25 AM

Some clouds to greet the new month

Partly cloudy skies rolled in as a storm system approaches NorCal, and those clouds will stick around throughout the day.

A cool front will swing across the state, keeping us breezy and cooler than normal for today, then we'll start to warm up and clear out into tomorrow.

Futurecast data indicates the clouds will be with us through the afternoon and evening.

With that, expect highs a few degrees below the normal of 86.

The rest of the week we'll be on track for highs at or slightly above average.

Local Forecast

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content