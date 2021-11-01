Some clouds to greet the new month

Partly cloudy skies rolled in as a storm system approaches NorCal, and those clouds will stick around throughout the day.

A cool front will swing across the state, keeping us breezy and cooler than normal for today, then we'll start to warm up and clear out into tomorrow.

Futurecast data indicates the clouds will be with us through the afternoon and evening.

With that, expect highs a few degrees below the normal of 86.

The rest of the week we'll be on track for highs at or slightly above average.