Local Forecast
Clearing and warmer

Skies cleared out nicely early this morning, and the Futurecast data indicates sunny skies expected into Thursday, with warming conditions.

High pressure building in will elevate temps and take us close to 90 by Thursday.

There's still a bit of lingering moisture up in NorCal, but we'll be dry and sunny in the Southland today and the rest of the week.

Highs will remain at or slightly above the seasonal average of 85, and don't forget to set your clocks BACK on Sunday as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this year.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

