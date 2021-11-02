Warming through the week

Yesterday's clouds have cleared out and temperatures warmed into the upper 80s as a result. Low humidity and a light northwest wind will be present through the night. Low temperatures Wednesday morning will drop into the low and mid-60s.

A ridge of high pressure is building over California and will aid in temperatures warming through the workweek.

An average high for this week would be in the mid-80s but Palm Springs' high temperatures are headed into the 90s.

This weekend will begin the next cooldown. Also, the end of Daylight Saving Time is at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday. Don't forget to set those clocks back one hour before heading to be Saturday night!

