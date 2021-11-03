First week of November brings warmer than normal temperatures

Temperatures climbed into the 90s this afternoon -- warmer than yesterday. A warm evening will be the result paired with clear skies and low humidity.

The ridge of high pressure is continuing to expand over the west. This pattern will keep our temperatures above the seasonal average for the remainder of the week.

High temperatures will climb into the low-90s each afternoon after morning lows in the 60s.

This weekend will begin the next cooldown. Also, the end of Daylight Saving Time is at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday. Don't forget to set those clocks back one hour before heading to be Saturday night!

