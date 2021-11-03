Warming up to end the week

High pressure building in across the region will elevate daytime highs into the lower 90s for a few days as we move toward the weekend.

Despite a storm system arriving in the Pac Northwest, the effects of that storm are mitigated by the ridge over the Great Basin.

While there are some concerns about gusty winds from the Central Coast through Northern California, SoCal will enjoy continued pleasant conditions all week.

Highs this afternoon will best those of yesterday (88 at both PSP and TRM).

Into the weekend, a front moves through, bringing cooler and breezier conditions into play by Sunday.