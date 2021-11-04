Highs in the 90s continue Friday

High temperatures in the 90s graced the Coachella Valley yet again this week. Temperatures will be slow to cool through the evening, into the upper 70s around 8:00 p.m. for Palm Springs.

Above-normal temperatures will persist into the weekend, though slowly cooling into early next week.

This weekend will begin the next cooldown. Also, the end of Daylight Saving Time is at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday. Don't forget to set those clocks back one hour before heading to be Saturday night!

