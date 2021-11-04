Warmer than normal conditions persist

Highs hit the 90s yesterday at both ends of the Coachella Valley.

Today I expect similar conditions around the region, with warm afternoon highs.

A weak front is moving across the Coastal areas of California, causing some gusty conditions along the shore.

Some wind advisories are posted in those areas, but won't have a major impact on the desert.

We do see some modest cooling into the weekend, and don't forget to set your clocks back on Saturday before you go to bed! Enjoy the extra hour of sleep.