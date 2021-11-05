“Chamber of Commerce” weather for the weekend

Clear skies and mild conditions prevail for the bulk of the weekend, with some cooler numbers in store next week as a front moves through.

That front will deliver a bit of breeziness along the coast, and we'll see light breezes with slightly windier conditions Sunday afternoon and evening.

Yesterday we were in the lower 90s, with similar conditions expected today.

We may be a degree or two cooler this afternoon.

Next week we expect a few clouds and highs at or below our seasonal average of 84.