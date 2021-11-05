Slow cooling through the weekend

Once again, high temperatures in the 90s were recorded across the Coachella Valley. A slow cooling into the mid-70s around 9:00 p.m. is in the forecast for Palm Springs.

There is a slow cooling in the forecast this weekend. Highs will drop into the mid and upper 80s on Sunday.

Also, the end of Daylight Saving Time is at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday. Don't forget to set those clocks back one hour before heading to be Saturday night!

