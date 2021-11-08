Seasonable start to the week

A trough of low pressure is moving into the west coast cooling our desert temperatures down. We'll see passing clouds overnight but the bulk of the precipitation will remain to the north. Though, drizzle is likely along the coast into early Wednesday morning.

Winds will strengthen through Tuesday morning with gusts around 30-35 MPH expected around the Coachella Valley.

Highs will be seasonable on Tuesday followed by a warming trend through the remainder of the week.

