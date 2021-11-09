Breezy afternoon ahead

Highs were close to seasonal norms yesterday, and will be again today, but with a bit more breeziness.

A front passing through attached to a low pressure system to our North will keep temps in check today, and provide the impetus for some gusty winds this afternoon and evening.

Winds are likely to reach 25mph on the Valley floor, with gusts to 35mph North of the I-10.

We are not under a wind advisory, but one has been issued for areas along the I-15 freeway.

Those winds will back off, but by Thursday moderate Santa Ana Winds will arrive, and increase daytime highs across the Southland, including here in the Desert.