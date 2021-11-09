Breezy Tuesday followed by warming trend

The trough of low pressure that brought rain to Northern and Central California yesterday has strengthened our onshore flow and resulted in the breezy to gusty winds around parts of the Coachella Valley.

The breezy west winds will continue through the evening hours, weakening overnight and into early Wednesday morning.

Wind direction will shift offshore on Wednesday and will aid in temperatures warming through the remainder of the week.

The low 90s will follow us into and through the weekend. Expect high temperatures 10°+ above normal.

