Warming up into the weekend

Highs yesterday topped out at 87, and we're likely to see that again today.

High pressure building in over the next few days will result in offshore winds, elevating temps into the lower 90s for the weekend.

Currently, ONSHORE winds are strong enough in areas North of LA to require a Wind Advisory until noon today.

Highs today will rival those of yesterday, maybe even exceed them.

Into the weekend, as previously stated, will climb into the lower 90s for most of the weekend, with a return to cooler temps by midweek next week.