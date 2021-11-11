A warm and sunny Veterans Day ahead

Highs are running about ten degrees above normal for Veterans Day and the subsequent weekend.

Offshore winds are increasing temps, and also causing some wind concerns along the Coast, where a Wind Advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. tomorrow.

Winds so far have been fairly light throughout SoCal.

Those offshore Santa Ana Winds are also helping to dry out the atmosphere.

Highs will remain well above normal (81) through the weekend, but early next week a system moves in from the North that will help to bring temps back down toward the normal range.

We salute our Veterans today and every day.