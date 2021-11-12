Unseasonable temperatures follow into the weekend

A hot day in the desert with high temperatures in the 90s for the third consecutive day and the sixth time this month. This November is a big contrast to the cooler-than-normal October we experienced.

After such a warm afternoon, this evening will bring us a slow cooling into the upper 70s around 8:00 p.m. Clear skies and low humidity will follow through the night along with a light breeze.

With the ridge of high pressure remaining in place through the weekend, the unseasonable temperatures will as well. Afternoon highs will continue to climb in excess of 10° above normal.

The record high temperature for Palm Springs on Sunday (11/14) is 92° from 2007. The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring the potential for 2021 to keep claiming new records!



Cloud cover will increase through the day on Monday and temperatures will steadily cool through the following days.

