Warm start to the week, but cooler air is on the way.

Yesterday's high topped out at a record-setting 93 degrees in Palm Springs, besting a 2007 reading of 92.

A front is moving toward California, which will bring some breeziness and cooler temps for the rest of the week.

We'll see partly cloudy skies tomorrow as the front passes, which will kick up some winds at 10-25mph and also usher in cooler air for the latter part of the week.

Highs today won't reach those record levels but it will still be quite warm.

The remainder of the week brings us closer to seasonal norms (79).