Clouds bring cooler temps

A front dropping in from the North with bring clouds and cooler temperatures today and for the rest of the week.

Yesterday we topped out at 90 in Palm Springs for the 6th day in a row, but today will break that streak.

Cooler air is filtering in and will drop us in the lower 80s by the end of the week.

The front will also brings some breezy conditions this afternoon and evening.

The front will swing through late this afternoon.

The rest of the week and the weekend will bring daytime highs in the lower 80s, closer to our seasonal norm of 79. A few clouds will linger as well.