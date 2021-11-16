Highs in the 80s for the week

Even though the Varner fire continues to burn for a second day, air quality around the Coachella Valley is in the 'good' category this afternoon. See the latest AQI readings here.

A breezy northwest wind will be felt, primarily along I-10, this evening. Gusts near 35 MPH are expected.

Waves of cloud cover will be a part of our forecast tonight into Wednesday morning before clearing takes place. A similar setup to what was experienced Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the low and mid-80s for the remainder of this workweek. As we inch closer to the weekend, cloud cover will become more extensive. Mostly cloudy conditions will follow into Saturday.

