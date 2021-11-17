Increasing clouds into Thursday

Similar to yesterday, high temperatures climbed into the mid-80s in Palm Springs. The average for the date is 78°. A cool and mostly clear night is ahead for the Coachella Valley with a light northwest breeze.

The moon is now 98.3% full and will reach its peak at 12:57 a.m. Friday. However, there won't be much to see because of a partial lunar eclipse occurring! The penumbral eclipse begins Thursday night at 10:02 p.m. and ends Friday morning at 4:03 a.m. This will be the longest partial lunar eclipse since the 15th century!

Waves of clouds have moved overhead for two days now. Cloud cover will become more extensive through Thursday afternoon and Saturday.

Highs will continue to hang in the low 80s each day moving forward. It will be a mild end-of-week, even with the above-average temperatures, thanks to the clouds being a consistent part of the forecast.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!