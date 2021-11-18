A few clouds and very mild temps

A storm system to the north will provide a bit of cloud cover later this afternoon and evening. That should limit daytime highs for the next couple of days.

Expect partly cloudy skies to linger into tomorrow.

Air Quality is in the moderate range this morning around Indio and East valley locations as the Tamarisk Tree fire continues to issue smoke in the region.

Today we'll top out near 82 under partly cloudy skies.

Barring significant changes, the forecast remains very consistent into next week.