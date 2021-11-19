Keeping the clouds into Saturday

A trough of low pressure is moving inland to our north. This system will keep our temperatures on the mild side with clouds continuing to pass overhead.

Winds will shift offshore Saturday night and strengthen through Sunday morning. Peak gusts around the Coachella Valley will be in the 30-35 MPH range.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Sunday, November 21st from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The warned area includes San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains, as well as the San Gorgonio Pass, where isolated gusts could reach 60 MPH. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Wherever you plan to spend this weekend, temperatures will be fairly fall-like in regards to temperatures.

Get outside and enjoy!

