Santa Ana winds strengthen Sunday morning

Winds will shift offshore Saturday night and strengthen through Sunday morning. Peak gusts around the Coachella Valley will be in the 30-35 MPH range.

Due to the strength of the winds, a Windblown Dust Advisory has been issued by South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday. "High winds may lead to air quality conditions that are 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' or worse at times.

A Red Flag Warning is in place from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The warned area includes San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains, as well as the San Gorgonio Pass. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

High temperatures in the 80s will be consistent into the start of the new week. A drop into the upper 70s is forecast for Thanksgiving.

