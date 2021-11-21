Staying warm and dry ahead of Thanksgiving

It may have been 2° cooler than yesterday (for Palm Springs) but highs are still 5-10° above normal across the valley.

A whole lot of sunshine is in Monday's forecast. Into the late afternoon/evening hours, clouds will begin to move overhead from the south.

Regardless, high temperatures in the 80s will be consistent into the start of the new week. A drop into the upper 70s is forecast for the middle of the week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!