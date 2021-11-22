Increasing clouds into Tuesday

Clouds will continue to move in from the southwest into Tuesday. Light rain showers are possible over the mountains. Accumulation would be minimal.

A ridge of high pressure will build in on Wednesday and winds will shift offshore once again. Santa Ana winds will continue through the end of the week.

As a result, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon. Relative humidity is expected to drop less than 10% by Thursday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Desert temperatures will dip into the 70s for the Thanksgiving holiday before another warm-up follows into the weekend.

