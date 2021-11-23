Gusty Santa Ana winds arrive Wednesday

Offshore winds will strengthen Wednesday morning. Gusts around the Coachella Valley will range from 30-40 MPH.

The gusty Santa Ana winds will drop relative humidity values into the single digits. A Red Flag Warning has been issued, from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday through 6:00 p.m. Friday, as any fire that starts, will likely spread rapidly.

Desert temperatures will dip into the 70s for the Thanksgiving holiday before another warm-up follows into the weekend.

