A warm November week ahead

A week of warm and dry conditions is in store for the desert. Caught between a ridge of high pressure and a weak area of low pressure, our winds will take on an offshore flow Tuesday.

Gusts around the Coachella Valley are not expected to be like our last wind event. The current outlook suggests gusts 15-20 MPH on the valley floor, slightly stronger through the San Gorgonio Pass.

The combination of low relative humidity and breezy winds will elevate fire weather conditions through the middle of the week. Slow cooling into the low 80s is forecast for the end of the week. The average for the dates is in the low 70s.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!