Record heat to close out November

The last day of November has brought record heat to Palm Springs. The record of 91° was TIED this afternoon, falling in line with the record from 1949. The average high temperature for the date is 72°.

Get ready for more heat with a ridge of high pressure remaining in place. We're not the only location that will experience record heat from this weather pattern.

Unseasonable warmth will be present throughout the week. A drop into the low-80s is forecast for Friday and Saturday, which is still 10°+ above normal.

