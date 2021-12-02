Highs remain 10°+ above average through the weekend

A cooler day in the desert with high temperatures in the mid-80s across the Coachella Valley this afternoon. Temperatures will be quick to cool into the 60s by 8:00 p.m. Expect clear skies and a light wind through the night.

Even though temperatures will remain 10°+ above normal, temperatures will be mild compared to the past couple of days of record heat. Warm and dry conditions will continue through the weekend.

An abundance of sunshine will carry us into the weekend with high temperatures continuing to hang in the 80s.

