Warm & dry weekend for the desert

Clear skies and a light wind are the perfect pairings for this Friday night. Whatever your dinner plans are, go ahead and make them outdoors!

Saturday will offer a similar setup to Friday with high temperatures in the low 80s and an abundance of sunshine. Get outside and enjoy these warm-for-December conditions!

Heads up if you're heading west early Saturday morning! A Dense Fog Advisory goes into effect at midnight through 9:00 a.m. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter-mile or less at times.

Into next week, temperatures will be trending downward as multiple troughs of low-pressure move into the west coast. These will also push more clouds overhead and even bring the chance for high mountain snow late next week.

