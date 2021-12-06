Skip to Content
Cooler with shower possible by Tuesday

Today will be sunny and mild, but not as warm as yesterday (87 at PSP). We expect highs in the lower 80s.

A significant front is moving down from NorCal and will provide partly cloudy skies tonight, with much cooler temps tomorrow, and even a small chance of showers.

The cooler is moving in, and will be in place tomorrow, and stay in place the rest of the week.

The window for showers tomorrow is from 6 a.m. till about 1 p.m. but the front is quick moving, and showers will be light as a result.

Rainfall of a tenth of an inch or less is expected.

Another front arrives Thursday, keeping temps cooler than normal for the latter part of the week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

