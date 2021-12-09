Cool temperatures remain behind storm system

As the storm system departs east, cold air will be left in its wake providing below-normal temperatures Friday.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for Friday night through Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop below freezing which can kill crops or damage outdoor plumbing.

For the Palm Springs area, get ready for lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s to carry us through the weekend.

Our next storm system is shaping up to be the most impactful one yet. Current timeline as it arriving late Monday and bringing potentially more than a quarter of an inch of rain to the valley floor throughout Tuesday. A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Tuesday, December 14th due to the notable rainfall estimates for the desert and mountains.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!