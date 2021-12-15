Cool temperatures remain through week

A chilly evening lies ahead with temperatures in the 50s for the Palm Springs area. Winds will remain light out of the northwest around 5 MPH.

Another storm system is moving into the west coast bringing rain and snow to the Golden State. Our desert will miss out on the wet weather this round but temperatures will remain on the cooler side as a result.

The Coachella Valley will see an increase in cloud cover for Thursday before skies clear ahead of the weekend. Expect cold mornings and mild afternoons into next week.

The next opportunity for wet weather in the desert arrives Wednesday. The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring this storm system closely.

